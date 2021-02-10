Market Analysts see Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] traded at a high on 02/08/21, posting a 3.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.25. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update.

New Flight Window Set for VSS Unity Rocket-Powered Flight From New Mexico.

Flight Window Opens on February 13.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14023610 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stands at 14.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.48%.

The market cap for SPCE stock reached $13.27 billion, with 225.25 million shares outstanding and 140.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.17M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 14023610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $30.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $30, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 5.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3318.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

How has SPCE stock performed recently?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 123.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 208.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 197.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.44 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.28, while it was recorded at 54.20 for the last single week of trading, and 22.09 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4241.26 and a Gross Margin at -138.11. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5578.82.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -27.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.25. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$232,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 331.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE.

Insider trade positions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

There are presently around $3,101 million, or 29.80% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,076,484, which is approximately 43.968% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,436,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.8 million in SPCE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $222.84 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 9.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 14,422,075 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 7,222,927 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 33,489,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,134,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,889,531 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,575,524 shares during the same period.