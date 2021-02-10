Market Analysts see Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.26 during the day while it closed the day at $2.16. The company report on February 3, 2021 that U.S. Polo Assn. to Launch USPA Life Sustainability Initiative.

Uranium Energy Corp. stock has also gained 22.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UEC stock has inclined by 139.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 116.00% and gained 22.73% year-on date.

The market cap for UEC stock reached $411.11 million, with 189.96 million shares outstanding and 184.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 9533789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $2.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on UEC stock. On March 14, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for UEC shares from 1.75 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

UEC stock trade performance evaluation

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.03. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 7.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.63 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.67, while it was recorded at 1.89 for the last single week of trading, and 1.18 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -16.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.22. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$304,386 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uranium Energy Corp. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $103 million, or 27.70% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,359,092, which is approximately 9.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,864,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.15 million in UEC stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $6.38 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 314.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 6,792,077 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,538,697 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 38,172,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,503,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 730,844 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 642,808 shares during the same period.