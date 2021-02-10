Market Analysts see MOGU Inc. [MOGU] gaining to $2.80. Time to buy?

MOGU Inc. [NYSE: MOGU] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.97 during the day while it closed the day at $2.75. The company report on November 30, 2020 that MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Live Video Broadcast (“LVB”) Business Maintains Robust Growth Momentum with GMV Increasing 42.2% YoY in the Second quarter.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

LVB GMV for the Second quarter Accounted for 74.4% of total GMV.

MOGU Inc. stock has also gained 17.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOGU stock has inclined by 0.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.89% and gained 26.73% year-on date.

The market cap for MOGU stock reached $249.73 million, with 107.69 million shares outstanding and 84.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 351.20K shares, MOGU reached a trading volume of 1495900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MOGU Inc. [MOGU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOGU shares is $2.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOGU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for MOGU Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for MOGU Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MOGU Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOGU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

MOGU stock trade performance evaluation

MOGU Inc. [MOGU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.02. With this latest performance, MOGU shares gained by 22.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOGU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for MOGU Inc. [MOGU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

MOGU Inc. [MOGU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MOGU Inc. [MOGU] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.17. MOGU Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -266.20.

Return on Total Capital for MOGU is now -22.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MOGU Inc. [MOGU] managed to generate an average of -$351,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.MOGU Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MOGU Inc. [MOGU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MOGU Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOGU.

MOGU Inc. [MOGU]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in MOGU Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in MOGU Inc. [NYSE:MOGU] by around 1,502,363 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 2,257,826 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 23,572,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,332,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOGU stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,488,503 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 32,000 shares during the same period.