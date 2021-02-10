Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] Is Currently 9.03 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: LLNW] gained 9.03% or 0.41 points to close at $4.95 with a heavy trading volume of 8248508 shares. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Limelight Networks, Inc. Appoints Seasoned Growth Executive Bob Lyons as New CEO.

Limelight Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) and its Board of Directors announced that Bob Lyons, previously CEO at Alert Logic, has been named President and CEO and will join the company and the board of directors effective February 1, 2021. Bob Lento, President, CEO and Director since 2012, is retiring.

Lyons is a proven technology executive with an extraordinary track record of successfully scaling businesses and creating enterprise value through strategic revitalization, improved profitability, and revenue growth. At Alert Logic, he led the company through a multi-year strategic reposition that resulted in becoming a global leader in cybersecurity, specifically in managed threat detection and response. Prior to Alert Logic, Lyons held executive positions at Connexions Loyalty/Affinion Group, Ascend Learning, and Stream Global Services.

It opened the trading session at $4.61, the shares rose to $4.96 and dropped to $4.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LLNW points out that the company has recorded -18.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, LLNW reached to a volume of 8248508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLNW shares is $6.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Limelight Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Limelight Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on LLNW stock. On October 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LLNW shares from 9 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limelight Networks Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

Trading performance analysis for LLNW stock

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.27. With this latest performance, LLNW shares gained by 13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.08 for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 4.50 for the last single week of trading, and 5.28 for the last 200 days.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.84 and a Gross Margin at +40.21. Limelight Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.00.

Return on Total Capital for LLNW is now -9.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.33. Additionally, LLNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] managed to generate an average of -$26,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Limelight Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Limelight Networks Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limelight Networks Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]

There are presently around $437 million, or 80.00% of LLNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,071,851, which is approximately 16.396% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,184,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.61 million in LLNW stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $25.62 million in LLNW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Limelight Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW] by around 15,425,899 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 26,282,452 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 46,561,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,269,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLNW stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,849,063 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 17,803,068 shares during the same period.