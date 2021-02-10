Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] Is Currently -8.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] traded at a low on 02/09/21, posting a -8.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.26. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Class A Common Stock by Riverstone.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 8,700,000 shares of its Class A common stock by R/C Energy IV Direct Partnership, L.P. and R/C IV Liberty Holdings, L.P. (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”), at $11.45 per share. Liberty will not sell any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,305,000 shares of Class A common stock.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the underwriter for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6178437 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stands at 6.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.63%.

The market cap for LBRT stock reached $2.13 billion, with 84.94 million shares outstanding and 42.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 755.32K shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 6178437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $12.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has LBRT stock performed recently?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.90. With this latest performance, LBRT shares dropped by -9.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.34 for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.47, while it was recorded at 12.46 for the last single week of trading, and 7.97 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.19 and a Gross Margin at -7.48. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.97.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now -12.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.39. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. go to 15.10%.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]

There are presently around $1,429 million, or 47.00% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 34,054,996, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, holding 28,304,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.71 million in LBRT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $170.44 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 10,608,509 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 8,444,114 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 107,869,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,921,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 785,547 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 635,521 shares during the same period.