Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Finance

Landos Biopharma Inc. [LABP] moved up 25.81: Why It's Important

By Misty Lee

Landos Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: LABP] jumped around 2.87 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.99 at the close of the session, up 25.81%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Landos Biopharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Landos Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $16.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $100 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Landos Biopharma. All of the shares of the common stock are being offered by Landos Biopharma.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 4, 2021 under the trading symbol of “LABP.” The offering is expected to close on February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Landos Biopharma has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, LABP reached a trading volume of 1793188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Landos Biopharma Inc. [LABP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Landos Biopharma Inc. is set at 2.76

How has LABP stock performed recently?

Landos Biopharma Inc. [LABP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LABP is now -54.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.56.

Landos Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

