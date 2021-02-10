Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] – find out why.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] closed the trading session at $9.58 on 02/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.42, while the highest price level was $9.86. The company report on February 9, 2021 that New Residential Investment Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ; “New Residential” or the “Company”) reported the following information for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020:.

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.62 percent and weekly performance of -3.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, NRZ reached to a volume of 13484341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRZ shares is $11.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for New Residential Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for New Residential Investment Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Residential Investment Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRZ in the course of the last twelve months was 1.46.

NRZ stock trade performance evaluation

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, NRZ shares dropped by -0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.69, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 8.17 for the last 200 days.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +85.06. New Residential Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.54.

Return on Total Capital for NRZ is now 1.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 500.82. Additionally, NRZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] managed to generate an average of $187,765,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Residential Investment Corp. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 382.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Residential Investment Corp. go to -5.46%.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,898 million, or 49.50% of NRZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,453,139, which is approximately -5.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,382,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.32 million in NRZ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $140.64 million in NRZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Residential Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ] by around 22,349,016 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 21,995,875 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 153,764,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,109,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRZ stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,459,592 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 6,079,539 shares during the same period.