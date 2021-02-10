Wednesday, February 10, 2021
JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $152

By Edison Baldwin

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] gained 1.57% on the last trading session, reaching $140.14 price per share at the time. The company report on January 27, 2021 that JPMorgan Chase to Launch Digital Consumer Banking in the U.K.

New digital bank will use Chase brand, headquartered in London with a contact centre in Edinburgh.

The business has already created over 400 jobs in the U.K. and is planning additional hires as the business grows.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. represents 3.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $428.01 billion with the latest information. JPM stock price has been found in the range of $138.18 to $140.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.74M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 10113471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $147.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $139, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 451.52.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.12. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.04 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.16, while it was recorded at 137.02 for the last single week of trading, and 106.59 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.56.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.35. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -57.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.28%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $295,832 million, or 71.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 242,564,327, which is approximately 4.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 192,569,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.99 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.94 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -1.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,497 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 98,028,942 shares. Additionally, 1,303 investors decreased positions by around 102,416,794 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 1,910,525,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,110,971,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,772,379 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 7,081,135 shares during the same period.

