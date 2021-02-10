JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Revenue clocked in at $2.96 billion, up 13.20% YTD: What’s Next?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] traded at a high on 02/08/21, posting a 4.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.46. The company report on February 5, 2021 that JetBlue Foundation Provides Emergency Grants to 12 STEM Organizations Severely Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

— Focused on Addressing Economic, Gender and Racial Disparities and Increasing Diversity in STEM and Aviation, the JetBlue Foundation Issues Rapid Response Grants to Help STEM Education Programs Continue to Soar –.

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) announced a round of rapid response grants from the JetBlue Foundation. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected funding for non-profits and education programs. To help with immediate needs, the JetBlue Foundation issued a round of emergency grants to 12 aviation and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education grantees and partners in need of financial support to continue their critical work reaching students and communities traditionally underrepresented in these fields.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10043345 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at 4.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.10%.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $5.23 billion, with 272.40 million shares outstanding and 271.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.92M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 10043345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $15.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for JBLU shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has JBLU stock performed recently?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.94. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 13.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.24 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.94, while it was recorded at 15.53 for the last single week of trading, and 12.27 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.53 and a Gross Margin at -63.81. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.06.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -23.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.33. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.22.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JetBlue Airways Corporation posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU.

Insider trade positions for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

There are presently around $3,777 million, or 71.50% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 37,926,719, which is approximately 71.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,855,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $425.58 million in JBLU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $386.88 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -2.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 35,732,945 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 19,145,761 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 174,601,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,479,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,894,526 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,730,152 shares during the same period.