iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Stock trading around $25.00 per share: What’s Next?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] gained 6.16% or 1.45 points to close at $25.00 with a heavy trading volume of 9721707 shares.



It opened the trading session at $23.61, the shares rose to $25.15 and dropped to $23.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IQ points out that the company has recorded 11.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.25M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 9721707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $22.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

Trading performance analysis for IQ stock

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.51. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 27.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.14 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.49, while it was recorded at 23.56 for the last single week of trading, and 21.26 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.93 and a Gross Margin at -4.67. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.61.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -34.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.77. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$168,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $5,638 million, or 62.50% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 39,302,362, which is approximately -15.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 28,684,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $717.1 million in IQ stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $540.94 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 421.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 58,667,178 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 33,492,903 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 133,347,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,507,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,314,779 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 9,930,193 shares during the same period.