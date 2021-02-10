Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] Is Currently 49.82 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: HTBX] closed the trading session at $12.54 on 02/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.51, while the highest price level was $17.00. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Heat Biologics Announces Positive Interim Survival Data from Ongoing HS-110 Phase 2 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Trial.

Median overall survival of 24.6 months in previously treated checkpoint inhibitor naïve non-small cell lung cancer patients who received HS-110 in combination with nivolumab.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”)(NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, reported positive interim data of the Company’s fully-enrolled Phase 2 trial of HS-110, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMS) OPDIVO® (nivolumab) in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). HS-110 is an “off-the-shelf” allogeneic cell-based therapy designed to activate patients’ immune system against multiple cancer testis antigens to elicit a diverse and robust immune response against tumor cells.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 133.96 percent and weekly performance of 75.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 109.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 57.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, HTBX reached to a volume of 70325940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Heat Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 20, 2016, representing the official price target for Heat Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Noble Financial analysts kept a Buy rating on HTBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heat Biologics Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09.

HTBX stock trade performance evaluation

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.38. With this latest performance, HTBX shares gained by 109.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 616.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.24 for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.77, while it was recorded at 8.70 for the last single week of trading, and 8.06 for the last 200 days.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -636.11. Heat Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -656.51.

Return on Total Capital for HTBX is now -85.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.21. Additionally, HTBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] managed to generate an average of -$556,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Heat Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.30 and a Current Ratio set at 31.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heat Biologics Inc. posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTBX.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 9.60% of HTBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 865,728, which is approximately 170.086% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 343,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 million in HTBX stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.18 million in HTBX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heat Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX] by around 1,002,544 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 533,164 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 267,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,803,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTBX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 284,172 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 529,546 shares during the same period.