Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] moved down -13.58: Why It’s Important

By Annabelle Farmer

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: HJLI] slipped around -1.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.70 at the close of the session, down -13.58%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Announces Pricing of Upsized $36 Million Offering.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of units for gross proceeds of approximately $36 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the company.

The public offering is comprised of 5,142,856 units, priced at a public offering price of $7.00 per unit, consisting of an aggregate of 5,142,856 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 2,571,428 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $7.00 per share and are exercisable for five years. The securities comprising the units are immediately separable and will be issued separately.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. stock is now -10.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HJLI Stock saw the intraday high of $7.70 and lowest of $6.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.25, which means current price is +10.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 606.20K shares, HJLI reached a trading volume of 5528917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.83 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

How has HJLI stock performed recently?

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.38. With this latest performance, HJLI shares dropped by -17.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HJLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.45 for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.79, while it was recorded at 9.05 for the last single week of trading, and 9.36 for the last 200 days.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -22681.85. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24406.74.

Return on Total Capital for HJLI is now -365.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -424.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -503.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -218.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.53. Additionally, HJLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] managed to generate an average of -$635,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of HJLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HJLI stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,150, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; GLADSTONE INSTITUTIONAL ADVISORY LLC, holding 1,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in HJLI stocks shares; and LPL FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $8000.0 in HJLI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ:HJLI] by around 6,160 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 14,163 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 11,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HJLI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,150 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 14,163 shares during the same period.

