Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] Stock trading around $2.56 per share: What’s Next?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: GRNQ] jumped around 0.33 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.56 at the close of the session, up 14.80%. The company report on January 4, 2021 that Greenpro’s Incubator Company SeaTech Starts Trading on OTC Markets.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) announced that it’s incubator company, SEATech Ventures Corp: “SEAV” has started trading under the OTC Pink symbol:SEAV

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

SEATech Ventures stands for South East Asia Technology Ventures. The company focuses on identifying fast growing tech companies in SEA and incubate/grow them to be the next Asian unicorns. SEATech imitates GreenPro’s business model but SEAV focuses on tech companies only. SEAV aims to be a leading Tech-CVC; to be like a state investment fund for tech companies.

Greenpro Capital Corp. stock is now 24.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRNQ Stock saw the intraday high of $2.73 and lowest of $2.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.73, which means current price is +67.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, GRNQ reached a trading volume of 9966477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenpro Capital Corp. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has GRNQ stock performed recently?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.95. With this latest performance, GRNQ shares gained by 15.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 208.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 349.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.11 for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 1.36 for the last 200 days.

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.48 and a Gross Margin at +69.30. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.98.

Return on Total Capital for GRNQ is now -25.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.08. Additionally, GRNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] managed to generate an average of -$22,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Greenpro Capital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.00% of GRNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRNQ stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 1,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 133,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in GRNQ stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $98000.0 in GRNQ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:GRNQ] by around 1,152,947 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 10,676 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 33,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,196,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRNQ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,151,619 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,676 shares during the same period.