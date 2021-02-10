Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] is 78.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GNLN] gained 18.59% or 1.11 points to close at $7.08 with a heavy trading volume of 1796298 shares. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Greenlane Announces Dismissal of Remaining Securities Class Action.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, announced that a complaint filed on December 9, 2019 with the Circuit Court of the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit for Palm Beach County, Florida (“the Court”), Case No. 50-2019-CA-010026, has been dismissed in its entirety for failure to state a cause of action. The plaintiffs in this action had alleged that the Company’s registration statement related for its initial public offering contained material omissions and false or misleading statements. As Greenlane previously announced, a related case in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, concerning the same claims and issues, was dismissed in its entirety with prejudice on January 6, 2021. With these dismissals, there are no further class action securities lawsuits pending against the Company at this time.

“We’re pleased to put this last remaining case behind us and that the Court has dismissed the complaint as we anticipated,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlane. “As always, we remain committed to communicating transparently as we continue to execute on our strategy to deliver sustained growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”.

It opened the trading session at $6.00, the shares rose to $7.15 and dropped to $5.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GNLN points out that the company has recorded 113.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -594.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 577.15K shares, GNLN reached to a volume of 1796298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenlane Holdings Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

Trading performance analysis for GNLN stock

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.49. With this latest performance, GNLN shares gained by 35.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 248.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.99 for Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.76, while it was recorded at 5.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.46 for the last 200 days.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.05 and a Gross Margin at -0.72. Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.26.

Return on Total Capital for GNLN is now -27.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.93. Additionally, GNLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] managed to generate an average of -$27,791 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Greenlane Holdings Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -957.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNLN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]

There are presently around $35 million, or 38.10% of GNLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNLN stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 1,156,524, which is approximately 154.987% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 603,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.27 million in GNLN stocks shares; and PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $2.87 million in GNLN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenlane Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GNLN] by around 865,845 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 540,626 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 3,595,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,002,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNLN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,030 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 67,859 shares during the same period.