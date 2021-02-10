Genprex Inc. [GNPX] gain 60.00% so far this year. What now?

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ: GNPX] loss -13.43% on the last trading session, reaching $6.64 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Genprex, Inc. Announces $25 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under NASDAQ Rules, Without Warrants.

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements with two healthcare-dedicated institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $6.25 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. No warrants will be issued in connection with the transaction. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

Genprex Inc. represents 39.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $283.13 million with the latest information. GNPX stock price has been found in the range of $6.47 to $7.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, GNPX reached a trading volume of 5287201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genprex Inc. [GNPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNPX shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Genprex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Genprex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genprex Inc. is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for GNPX stock

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.51. With this latest performance, GNPX shares gained by 76.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 435.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.46 for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.18, while it was recorded at 6.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.55 for the last 200 days.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GNPX is now -179.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -179.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -166.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genprex Inc. [GNPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,331,846 per employee.Genprex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 58.60 and a Current Ratio set at 60.50.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genprex Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNPX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genprex Inc. [GNPX]

There are presently around $35 million, or 23.50% of GNPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNPX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,965,969, which is approximately 3.064% of the company’s market cap and around 17.55% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 442,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 million in GNPX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.85 million in GNPX stock with ownership of nearly -1.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genprex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ:GNPX] by around 506,849 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 529,012 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,170,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,205,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNPX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,825 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 335,108 shares during the same period.