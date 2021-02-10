Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] Is Currently 21.28 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Genesis Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: GEN] price surged by 21.28 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on February 5, 2021 that The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) on Behalf of Investors.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (“Genesis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GEN) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

A sum of 14302565 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.58M shares. Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares reached a high of $1.15 and dropped to a low of $0.949 until finishing in the latest session at $1.14.

Guru’s Opinion on Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $3 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Genesis Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on GEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genesis Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 0.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.84. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 93.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.98 for Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6227, while it was recorded at 0.8803 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6687 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genesis Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.12 and a Gross Margin at +4.29. Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.32.

Return on Total Capital for GEN is now 1.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.43. Additionally, GEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] managed to generate an average of $266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

GEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genesis Healthcare Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genesis Healthcare Inc. go to 10.00%.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 22.90% of GEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,736,667, which is approximately -12.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,824,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.36 million in GEN stocks shares; and FIRST WASHINGTON CORP, currently with $3.47 million in GEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genesis Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Genesis Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:GEN] by around 685,784 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,902,520 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 18,492,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,080,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 256,921 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 909,757 shares during the same period.