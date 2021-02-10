For Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO], Analyst sees a rise to $19. What next?

Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: TBIO] traded at a low on 02/09/21, posting a -14.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.27. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Translate Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, reported that on February 1, 2021, the Company granted non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 57,550 shares of the Company’s common stock to four newly hired employees. These grants were made pursuant to the Company’s 2021 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, were approved by the Company’s Inducement Grant Subcommittee of the board of directors, and were made as a material inducement to each employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his or her employment compensation.

The stock options have an exercise price of $24.46 per share, equal to the closing price of Translate Bio’s common stock on February 1, 2021. Each stock option has a ten year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting on February 1, 2022 and in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter as to the remaining shares. The vesting of each grant is subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and the Company’s 2021 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2341087 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Translate Bio Inc. stands at 11.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.53%.

The market cap for TBIO stock reached $1.88 billion, with 73.18 million shares outstanding and 72.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, TBIO reached a trading volume of 2341087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBIO shares is $32.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Translate Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $18 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Translate Bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Translate Bio Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TBIO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.70.

How has TBIO stock performed recently?

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.95. With this latest performance, TBIO shares gained by 35.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 271.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.15 for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.17, while it was recorded at 29.39 for the last single week of trading, and 17.64 for the last 200 days.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1245.48. Translate Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1451.73.

Return on Total Capital for TBIO is now -66.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.22. Additionally, TBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] managed to generate an average of -$1,218,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Translate Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings analysis for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Translate Bio Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBIO.

Insider trade positions for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]

There are presently around $1,990 million, or 92.50% of TBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBIO stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 18,044,239, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,029,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.49 million in TBIO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $159.25 million in TBIO stock with ownership of nearly 2.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Translate Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:TBIO] by around 11,978,274 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 9,517,537 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 46,487,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,983,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBIO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,799,206 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,253,828 shares during the same period.