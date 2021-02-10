EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] moved up 21.09: Why It’s Important

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: EZGO] jumped around 1.94 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.14 at the close of the session, up 21.09%. The company report on January 29, 2021 that EZGO Technologies Ltd. Announces Closing of US$11.2 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering.

via NewMediaWire — EZGO Technologies Ltd. (“EZGO” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: EZGO), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, announced the closing of its firm commitment initial public offering of 2,800,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of US$11.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. In addition, EZGO has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 420,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discount and commissions. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 26, 2021 under the ticker symbol “EZGO”.

ViewTrade Securities, Inc., a global provider of brokerage, investment banking, corporate/advisory and trading platform services, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, EZGO reached a trading volume of 1841171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.18.

How has EZGO stock performed recently?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.69.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.28 and a Gross Margin at +61.22. EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.39.

Return on Total Capital for EZGO is now 16.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.21. Additionally, EZGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.