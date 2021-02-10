Wednesday, February 10, 2021
type here...
Companies

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] moved up 21.09: Why It’s Important

By Misty Lee

Must read

Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: EZGO] jumped around 1.94 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.14 at the close of the session, up 21.09%. The company report on January 29, 2021 that EZGO Technologies Ltd. Announces Closing of US$11.2 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

via NewMediaWire — EZGO Technologies Ltd. (“EZGO” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: EZGO), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, announced the closing of its firm commitment initial public offering of 2,800,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of US$11.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. In addition, EZGO has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 420,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discount and commissions. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 26, 2021 under the ticker symbol “EZGO”.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

ViewTrade Securities, Inc., a global provider of brokerage, investment banking, corporate/advisory and trading platform services, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, EZGO reached a trading volume of 1841171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.18.

How has EZGO stock performed recently?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.69.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.28 and a Gross Margin at +61.22. EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.39.

Return on Total Capital for EZGO is now 16.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.21. Additionally, EZGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleMicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $250

More articles

Companies

MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $250

Annabelle Farmer - 0
MicroStrategy Incorporated traded at a high on 02/09/21, posting a 22.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1272.94. The company...
Read more
Companies

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] moved up 24.08: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
eMagin Corporation jumped around 0.72 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.71 at the close of the session, up 24.08%. The company...
Read more
Companies

Market Analysts see Comstock Holding Companies Inc. [CHCI] gaining to $1. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Comstock Holding Companies Inc. price surged by 98.58 percent to reach at $4.16. The company report on January 26, 2021 that bb.q Chicken...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.