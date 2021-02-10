Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] Stock trading around $26.33 per share: What’s Next?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [NYSE: AQUA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.69% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.64%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 16,382,793 shares of its common stock by certain institutional shareholders of the company, including certain affiliates of AEA Investors LP (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”), which is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $407.1 million. The offering is expected to close on February 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The company is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares being sold by the Selling Shareholders in the offering.

Over the last 12 months, AQUA stock rose by 9.21%. The one-year Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.9. The average equity rating for AQUA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.17 billion, with 117.77 million shares outstanding and 107.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, AQUA stock reached a trading volume of 10301878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQUA shares is $29.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQUA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $22 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AQUA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQUA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AQUA in the course of the last twelve months was 39.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

AQUA Stock Performance Analysis:

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, AQUA shares dropped by -11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQUA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.13 for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.01, while it was recorded at 26.13 for the last single week of trading, and 22.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Fundamentals:

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

AQUA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQUA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. go to 11.69%.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,323 million, or 92.20% of AQUA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQUA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,518,101, which is approximately 16.125% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,196,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.83 million in AQUA stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $158.97 million in AQUA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [NYSE:AQUA] by around 13,767,804 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 5,422,616 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 69,038,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,228,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQUA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,457,040 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,003,382 shares during the same period.