Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] Is Currently -9.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] loss -9.54% on the last trading session, reaching $33.37 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Esperion to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results February 23, 2021.

Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR), announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and business progress. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 831-3840 (domestic) or (253) 237-1184 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the access code 2689156.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. represents 27.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $915.67 million with the latest information. ESPR stock price has been found in the range of $33.19 to $35.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 828.11K shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 1138105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $52 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ESPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 104.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.86.

Trading performance analysis for ESPR stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, ESPR shares gained by 7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.49, while it was recorded at 34.21 for the last single week of trading, and 36.32 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.75. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.49.

Return on Total Capital for ESPR is now -79.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -196.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 672.22. Additionally, ESPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 643.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] managed to generate an average of -$503,446 per employee.Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. posted -2.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 28.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

There are presently around $1,030 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 5,465,715, which is approximately 3.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MEDITOR GROUP LTD, holding 2,679,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.43 million in ESPR stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $80.41 million in ESPR stock with ownership of nearly 93.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ESPR] by around 3,021,619 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 3,700,385 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 24,130,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,852,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESPR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 388,780 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,543,174 shares during the same period.