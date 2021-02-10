Enservco Corporation [ENSV] gain 35.29% so far this year. What now?

Enservco Corporation [AMEX: ENSV] slipped around -0.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.53 at the close of the session, down -8.00%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Enservco Corporation Announces Pricing of $8.4 Million Public Offering.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, announced the pricing of its public offering of 3,652,173 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $2.30 per share. Enservco expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $8.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Enservco has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 547,825 shares of common stock at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Enservco Corporation stock is now 35.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENSV Stock saw the intraday high of $2.66 and lowest of $2.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.85, which means current price is +36.76% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, ENSV reached a trading volume of 5567150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enservco Corporation [ENSV]?

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Enservco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Enservco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enservco Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ENSV stock performed recently?

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.22. With this latest performance, ENSV shares gained by 15.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.08, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enservco Corporation [ENSV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.96 and a Gross Margin at +6.34. Enservco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.36.

Return on Total Capital for ENSV is now -8.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -552.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.57. Additionally, ENSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] managed to generate an average of -$28,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Enservco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enservco Corporation posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enservco Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

There are presently around $0 million, or 27.50% of ENSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSV stocks are: HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 66,279, which is approximately -17.543% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 31,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78000.0 in ENSV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $76000.0 in ENSV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enservco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Enservco Corporation [AMEX:ENSV] by around 23,666 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 45,890 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 110,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSV stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,126 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 10,329 shares during the same period.