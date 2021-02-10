Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] is 2.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EBON] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.4043 during the day while it closed the day at $6.22. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Ebang International Completes Chip Designing for Simultaneous Litecoin and Dogecoin Mining.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, announced that the Company has completed the designing of a chip for simultaneous Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (Doge) mining as an addition to our current portfolio of cryptocurrency mining chip designs. The Company believes the new design will allow the Company to construct high performance cryptocurrency mining machines superior to other mining machines currently on the market.

Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, “The completion of the designing is a credit to our increased investment in R&D in recent years. We have made tremendous efforts to build up our R&D team and accelerate product iteration and innovation. In the future, we will focus on developing more mainstream cryptocurrency mining machines, and we are considering designing more mining chips compatible with multiple cryptocurrencies. We believe it will help increase our revenue from the cryptocurrency mining business and optimize our product offering structure along the blockchain industry value chain.”.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 23.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EBON stock has declined by -24.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.05% and gained 2.47% year-on date.

The market cap for EBON stock reached $525.03 million, with 84.41 million shares outstanding and 76.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, EBON reached a trading volume of 13474994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebang International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37.

EBON stock trade performance evaluation

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.17. With this latest performance, EBON shares dropped by -19.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.05% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.43 and a Gross Margin at -28.02. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.88.

Return on Total Capital for EBON is now -69.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.76. Additionally, EBON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] managed to generate an average of -$147,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.80% of EBON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBON stocks are: CSAT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, L.P. with ownership of 151,888, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 141,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in EBON stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $0.34 million in EBON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EBON] by around 479,587 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 20,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 14,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 485,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBON stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 344,052 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 20,000 shares during the same period.