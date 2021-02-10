Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] Is Currently 17.93 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] gained 17.93% or 1.7 points to close at $11.18 with a heavy trading volume of 10323672 shares. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Dong Yu, Ph.D., Joins Dynavax as Senior Vice President of Vaccine Research.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, announced that Dong Yu, Ph.D., has joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Vaccine Research and a member of the Executive Team. Dr. Yu will drive Dynavax’s vaccine programs and technology platforms, building and maintaining a pipeline for long-term company growth.

“We are extremely fortunate to welcome Dong to the Dynavax team as we continue to build a leading global vaccine company,” commented Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax. “Dong is a well-respected scientist with over 15 years of experience and a remarkable track-record of identifying and progressing vaccine research programs which will support our core mission of developing vaccines to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases.”.

It opened the trading session at $9.7281, the shares rose to $11.2536 and dropped to $9.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DVAX points out that the company has recorded 43.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -521.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, DVAX reached to a volume of 10323672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVAX shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.86. With this latest performance, DVAX shares gained by 128.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.38 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 9.82 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.44 and a Gross Margin at +27.47. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -433.29.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -60.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -427.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,647.59. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,610.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$660,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVAX.

There are presently around $1,001 million, or 81.80% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 11,603,107, which is approximately 129.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.76% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 10,946,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.39 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $121.81 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 18,384,907 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 10,651,213 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 60,466,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,502,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,485,791 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,288,063 shares during the same period.