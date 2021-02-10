Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation [DCRB] moved down -9.68: Why It’s Important

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ: DCRB] price plunged by -9.68 percent to reach at -$1.72. The company report on February 10, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq – DCRB).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (“DCRB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DCRB) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which DCRB, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Hyzon Motors Inc. (“Hyzon”), an industry-leading global supplier of zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, and result in Hyzon becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, DCRB shareholders will retain ownership of less than 10% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the DCRB Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

A sum of 9600880 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 564.94K shares. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation shares reached a high of $17.25 and dropped to a low of $16.04 until finishing in the latest session at $16.04.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation is set at 1.14

DCRB Stock Performance Analysis:

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation [DCRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.11.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.38 for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation [DCRB], while it was recorded at 15.61 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for DCRB is now -67.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -920.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -920.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation [DCRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,219.51. Additionally, DCRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.60.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation [DCRB] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ:DCRB] by around 276,000 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCRB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 276,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.