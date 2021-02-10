Craig Hallum lifts LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [NYSE: RAMP] traded at a low on 02/09/21, posting a -7.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $73.23. The company report on February 9, 2021 that LiveRamp Announces Third Quarter Results.

Total Revenue Up 17%.

ATS Adopted by Over 325 Publishers Worldwide, Including 65% of the US Comscore Top 50.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2362730 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stands at 5.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.48%.

The market cap for RAMP stock reached $4.73 billion, with 66.01 million shares outstanding and 63.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 705.82K shares, RAMP reached a trading volume of 2362730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAMP shares is $79.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on RAMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.08.

How has RAMP stock performed recently?

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.49. With this latest performance, RAMP shares dropped by -10.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.77 for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.45, while it was recorded at 78.69 for the last single week of trading, and 56.52 for the last 200 days.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.29 and a Gross Margin at +60.59. LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.91.

Return on Total Capital for RAMP is now -14.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.93. Additionally, RAMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] managed to generate an average of -$108,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Earnings analysis for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. go to 21.50%.

Insider trade positions for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP]

There are presently around $4,719 million, or 98.70% of RAMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,306,669, which is approximately 3.707% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,822,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $426.4 million in RAMP stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $422.16 million in RAMP stock with ownership of nearly -14.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [NYSE:RAMP] by around 6,051,560 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 7,913,374 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 50,469,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,434,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAMP stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,044,792 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,121,912 shares during the same period.