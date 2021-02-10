CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] Revenue clocked in at $22.20 million, up 633.09% YTD: What’s Next?

CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CPSH] traded at a low on 02/08/21, posting a -9.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.38. The company report on February 3, 2021 that CPS Technologies Corporation receives Purchase Order for HybridTech Armor© Panels for Aircraft Carrier.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) announced receipt of a purchase order for HybridTech Armor© Panels to be installed as the strike face of advanced ballistic shields to support U.S. Navy CVN class ships. The shields provide ballistic protection for crew-served weapons stations and the sailors manning them. The purchase order covers panels to equip all crew-served weapons stations on one aircraft carrier.

“CPS is very pleased to be making a significant contribution to the safety of our men and women in uniform. This purchase order is the culmination of many years of R&D, testing, prototyping and design to apply the beneficial properties of metal-matrix composites to armor at scale,” said Grant Bennett, CEO of CPS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1881257 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CPS Technologies Corporation stands at 45.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 32.21%.

The market cap for CPSH stock reached $250.06 million, with 13.29 million shares outstanding and 8.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, CPSH reached a trading volume of 1881257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CPS Technologies Corporation is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has CPSH stock performed recently?

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 179.95. With this latest performance, CPSH shares gained by 574.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 865.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1458.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.12 for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.59, while it was recorded at 17.44 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.78 and a Gross Margin at +11.83. CPS Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.97.

Return on Total Capital for CPSH is now -9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.65. Additionally, CPSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] managed to generate an average of -$4,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.45.CPS Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]

There are presently around $16 million, or 6.10% of CPSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPSH stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 245,092, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 171,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.49 million in CPSH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.48 million in CPSH stock with ownership of nearly 46.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CPSH] by around 550,703 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 115,097 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 141,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 806,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPSH stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 495,946 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 115,093 shares during the same period.