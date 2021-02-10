Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Stock trading around $1.05 per share: What’s Next?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] price surged by 3.96 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Crisis and Opportunity Coexist: The Battle to Defend the Survival of Online Entertainment in the Pandemic (Part 2) – Interview with Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW).

Recently, Luke Lu, CEO of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “CSCW”), accepted an interview with the HK Finet Group. Mr. Lu provided the following responses regarding CSCW’s corporate breakthroughs and development in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Part 2: Continued from Part 1.

A sum of 11200839 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.58M shares. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.10 and dropped to a low of $0.9551 until finishing in the latest session at $1.05.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.21. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 59.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.88 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7067, while it was recorded at 0.9763 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7229 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 160,631, which is approximately 317.115% of the company’s market cap and around 23.76% of the total institutional ownership; EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 139,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in CSCW stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $12000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 282,939 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 42,238 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 160,818 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 40,791 shares during the same period.