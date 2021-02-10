Chiasma Inc. [CHMA] gain 4.60% so far this year. What now?

Chiasma Inc. [NASDAQ: CHMA] traded at a low on 02/09/21, posting a -6.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.55. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Chiasma Announces Hiring of John Doyle as Chief Financial Officer.

Appointment provides extensive commercial-stage public company financial leadership experience.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases currently treated with burdensome and painful injections, as evidenced by its recent phased launch of MYCAPSSA® as the first oral therapy for the treatment of acromegaly, announced the hiring of John Doyle as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective. As previously reported, Mark Fitzpatrick, Chiasma’s current President and Principal Financial Officer, will remain with the company in a consulting role through June 30, 2021 to help facilitate a transition of responsibilities to Mr. Doyle. Prior to joining Chiasma, Mr. Doyle served as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at Verastem, Inc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1724759 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chiasma Inc. stands at 7.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.45%.

The market cap for CHMA stock reached $256.07 million, with 61.46 million shares outstanding and 57.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, CHMA reached a trading volume of 1724759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chiasma Inc. [CHMA]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chiasma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Chiasma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CHMA stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for CHMA shares from 5.50 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chiasma Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2560.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78.

How has CHMA stock performed recently?

Chiasma Inc. [CHMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.47. With this latest performance, CHMA shares gained by 8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for Chiasma Inc. [CHMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.32, while it was recorded at 4.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.79 for the last 200 days.

Chiasma Inc. [CHMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHMA is now -61.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chiasma Inc. [CHMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.73. Additionally, CHMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chiasma Inc. [CHMA] managed to generate an average of -$756,667 per employee.Chiasma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Earnings analysis for Chiasma Inc. [CHMA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chiasma Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chiasma Inc. go to 46.30%.

Insider trade positions for Chiasma Inc. [CHMA]

There are presently around $187 million, or 75.50% of CHMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHMA stocks are: MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,736,296, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 4,900,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.3 million in CHMA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.29 million in CHMA stock with ownership of nearly 15.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chiasma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Chiasma Inc. [NASDAQ:CHMA] by around 12,642,421 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,793,479 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 25,608,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,044,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHMA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,067,443 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 509,166 shares during the same period.