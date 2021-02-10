CDK Global Inc. [CDK] fell -3.20% so far this year. What now?

CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ: CDK] loss -9.03% or -4.98 points to close at $50.17 with a heavy trading volume of 2481567 shares. The company report on February 9, 2021 that CDK Global Launches Advanced CRM Data Capabilities with Four New Elead APIs.

Fortellis Integrations Push Opportunities Data into Key Dealer Applications.

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, announced the availability of four new Vehicle Sales API integrations for Elead CRM through the Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™. For the first time, industry software providers can retrieve sales activities and opportunities data directly from Elead CRM and integrate them into their dealership applications.

It opened the trading session at $51.43, the shares rose to $51.90 and dropped to $49.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDK points out that the company has recorded 6.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 893.96K shares, CDK reached to a volume of 2481567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CDK Global Inc. [CDK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDK shares is $61.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CDK Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for CDK Global Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CDK Global Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDK in the course of the last twelve months was 19.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CDK stock

CDK Global Inc. [CDK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, CDK shares dropped by -5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for CDK Global Inc. [CDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.00, while it was recorded at 52.98 for the last single week of trading, and 45.36 for the last 200 days.

CDK Global Inc. [CDK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CDK Global Inc. [CDK] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.67. CDK Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.14.

Return on Total Capital for CDK is now 26.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.69. Additionally, CDK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CDK Global Inc. [CDK] managed to generate an average of $32,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.CDK Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CDK Global Inc. [CDK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CDK Global Inc. posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDK Global Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CDK Global Inc. [CDK]

There are presently around $4,927 million, or 87.60% of CDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,135,486, which is approximately -9.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,176,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $560.72 million in CDK stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $388.51 million in CDK stock with ownership of nearly 18.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CDK Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ:CDK] by around 8,221,489 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 10,026,419 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 79,962,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,210,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDK stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,095,099 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,196,980 shares during the same period.