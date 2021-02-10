Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock Initiated by Stephens analyst, price target now $45

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] price plunged by -6.17 percent to reach at -$2.45. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Carrier to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) President & Chief Executive Officer Dave Gitlin and Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:50 p.m. EST.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

A sum of 12916297 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.41M shares. Carrier Global Corporation shares reached a high of $38.28 and dropped to a low of $36.95 until finishing in the latest session at $37.25.

The one-year CARR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.56. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $43.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.51, while it was recorded at 38.52 for the last single week of trading, and 30.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carrier Global Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +29.32. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.37.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 17.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.22. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $40,201 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CARR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carrier Global Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to -4.83%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,927 million, or 87.40% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,643,399, which is approximately -3.407% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 72,968,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 billion in CARR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.51 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly -8.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 79,996,756 shares. Additionally, 594 investors decreased positions by around 77,791,261 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 565,095,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 722,883,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,778,425 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 16,009,210 shares during the same period.