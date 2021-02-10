BTIG Research lifts ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] loss -8.91% on the last trading session, reaching $16.46 price per share at the time. The company report on February 4, 2021 that ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) posted its fourth quarter financial results on the investor relations section of its website at ir.angihomeservices.com/quarterly-earnings. As announced previously, the company and IAC will host a virtual conference call to discuss both companies’ respective fourth quarter results and to answer questions. The virtual conference call will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participating on the call will be Joey Levin, Chairman of ANGI Homeservices and CEO of IAC; Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices; Glenn H. Schiffman, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC and interim CFO of ANGI Homeservices; and Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo.

The live webcast and replay of the call will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZYwQtpyHQ3eWjP4uDx-3Ug.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. represents 497.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.10 billion with the latest information. ANGI stock price has been found in the range of $16.42 to $18.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, ANGI reached a trading volume of 3612071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $14.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $15 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for ANGI Homeservices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ANGI stock. On October 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ANGI shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ANGI Homeservices Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGI in the course of the last twelve months was 38.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for ANGI stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.72. With this latest performance, ANGI shares gained by 40.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.51 for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.91, while it was recorded at 15.99 for the last single week of trading, and 12.29 for the last 200 days.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.69. ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Total Capital for ANGI is now -0.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.98. Additionally, ANGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANGI.

An analysis of insider ownership at ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]

There are presently around $1,176 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,238,264, which is approximately 153.553% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,595,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.57 million in ANGI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $68.94 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly -23.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ANGI Homeservices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 17,645,544 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 44,128,727 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 9,657,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,431,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,886,457 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 17,547,732 shares during the same period.