Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] Is Currently 10.40 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: BBI] price surged by 10.40 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Brickell Biotech Announces Publication of Japan Pivotal Phase 3 Study Results for Sofpironium Bromide Gel, 5% (ECCLOCK®) in the Journal of Dermatology.

Commercial launch of ECCLOCK® in Japan currently underway by Development Partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, announced that the efficacy and safety results from the pivotal Phase 3 study conducted in Japan by its development partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Kaken”) were published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Dermatology1.

A sum of 13426467 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.35M shares. Brickell Biotech Inc. shares reached a high of $1.49 and dropped to a low of $1.27 until finishing in the latest session at $1.38.

Guru’s Opinion on Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for Brickell Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Brickell Biotech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brickell Biotech Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

BBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.45. With this latest performance, BBI shares gained by 28.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.54 for Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9286, while it was recorded at 1.2060 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9274 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brickell Biotech Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -309.06. Brickell Biotech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -301.59.

Return on Total Capital for BBI is now -86.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.99. Additionally, BBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] managed to generate an average of -$1,591,800 per employee.Brickell Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

BBI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brickell Biotech Inc. posted -1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBI.

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 10.70% of BBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBI stocks are: PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/NJ with ownership of 950,905, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 721,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 million in BBI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.88 million in BBI stock with ownership of nearly 79.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brickell Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:BBI] by around 1,185,687 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,672,091 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 315,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,172,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 771,329 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,670,717 shares during the same period.