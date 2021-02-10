Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] gain 66.92% so far this year. What now?

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX: BDR] traded at a high on 02/09/21, posting a 20.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.22. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Blonder Tongue Announces Date of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the company’s headquarters located at One Jake Brown Road, Old Bridge, New Jersey. Please note that only owners of record of the common stock of the company at the close of business on April 15, 2021 will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

About Blonder Tongue.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4284037 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stands at 16.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.86%.

The market cap for BDR stock reached $26.00 million, with 9.77 million shares outstanding and 5.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, BDR reached a trading volume of 4284037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has BDR stock performed recently?

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.99. With this latest performance, BDR shares gained by 76.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.56 for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.40, while it was recorded at 1.81 for the last single week of trading, and 0.98 for the last 200 days.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.51 and a Gross Margin at +17.29. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.74.

Return on Total Capital for BDR is now -57.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.90. Additionally, BDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] managed to generate an average of -$7,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 15.70% of BDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 310,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 40.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 108,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in BDR stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.12 million in BDR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX:BDR] by around 166,789 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 644 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 401,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,131 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 644 shares during the same period.