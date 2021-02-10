Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gain 21.87% so far this year. What now?

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] closed the trading session at $52.10 on 02/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.62, while the highest price level was $58.02. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Blink Charging Expanding EV Charging Infrastructure in New Hampshire.

– Deployment In Waterville Valley, NH is Blink’s first in The Granite State.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services announced its first deployment in the state of New Hampshire. The community of Windsor Hill Condominiums, in the rural resort town of Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, will benefit significantly from this deployment. These Blink owned units are the only EV charging stations available for nearly 30 miles.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.87 percent and weekly performance of 8.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 339.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 437.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.09M shares, BLNK reached to a volume of 13290066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Blink Charging Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 6.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 457.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 100.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

BLNK stock trade performance evaluation

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.77. With this latest performance, BLNK shares gained by 17.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 339.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1943.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.56 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.72, while it was recorded at 51.26 for the last single week of trading, and 15.50 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -379.53 and a Gross Margin at -240.92. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -349.69.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -85.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.84. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$144,007 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $327 million, or 15.80% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,879,385, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 803,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.88 million in BLNK stocks shares; and AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $32.52 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 4,547,752 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 227,522 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,509,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,284,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,414,299 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 148,635 shares during the same period.