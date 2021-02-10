Baidu Inc. [BIDU] moved up 6.67: Why It’s Important

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] surged by $18.44 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $304.24 during the day while it closed the day at $295.04. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Baidu Introduces World’s First Multi-Modal Autonomous Driving MaaS Platform in Guangzhou.

Apollo autonomous driving services including Robotaxi, Robobus and Apolong will commence trial operations on public roads in the city.

Going forward, Baidu is expected to deploy over 100 Robotaxis and establish almost 1,000 pickup stations in Guangzhou Huangpu District.

Baidu Inc. stock has also gained 17.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIDU stock has inclined by 104.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 135.92% and gained 36.44% year-on date.

The market cap for BIDU stock reached $96.27 billion, with 339.83 million shares outstanding and 266.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.24M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 10947591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $225.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $250 to $325. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $305, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on BIDU stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BIDU shares from 183 to 292.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 14.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 68.81.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.77. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 22.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.60 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 209.45, while it was recorded at 270.30 for the last single week of trading, and 144.05 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.87 and a Gross Margin at +41.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.84.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 2.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.93. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $7,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc. posted 3.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 1.30%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50,935 million, or 68.50% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,749,733, which is approximately 1.645% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 10,545,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.83 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -2.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 14,989,510 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 24,461,925 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 133,187,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,639,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,869,064 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 4,617,950 shares during the same period.