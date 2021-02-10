AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] gain 87.63% so far this year. What now?

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AZRX] jumped around 0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.82 at the close of the session, up 7.69%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that AzurRx BioPharma Engages PPD to Manage Clinical Trial for Niclosamide as Treatment for COVID-19 Gastrointestinal Infections.

Phase 2 Study of oral niclosamide planned for 1H 2021.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced that it has entered into an agreement with PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), for its planned Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating a proprietary formulation of micronized niclosamide as a treatment for COVID-19-associated gastrointestinal (GI) infections.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stock is now 87.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AZRX Stock saw the intraday high of $2.0478 and lowest of $1.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.63, which means current price is +130.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, AZRX reached a trading volume of 8614212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]?

Dawson James have made an estimate for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on AZRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has AZRX stock performed recently?

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.47. With this latest performance, AZRX shares gained by 121.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.23 for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0546, while it was recorded at 1.6340 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8910 for the last 200 days.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AZRX is now -262.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -333.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -333.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -185.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.75. Additionally, AZRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,517,769 per employee.AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 68.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZRX.

Insider trade positions for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.10% of AZRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 732,132, which is approximately 6.544% of the company’s market cap and around 11.09% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 430,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in AZRX stocks shares; and PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI, currently with $0.31 million in AZRX stock with ownership of nearly -5.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AZRX] by around 337,654 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 276,292 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,191,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,805,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZRX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,440 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 262,756 shares during the same period.