Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] Stock trading around $19.71 per share: What’s Next?

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 280.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 300.61%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Applied UV Announces Acquisition of the Airocide(R) Technology Platform for Airborne Pathogen Reduction.

Developed with NASA as a patented pathogen killing technology.

Proprietary photocatalytic oxidation process thoroughly destroys viruses, bacteria, spores, and fungi as well as other carbon-based molecules.

The average equity rating for AUVI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.63 million, with 6.39 million shares outstanding and 4.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 269.57K shares, AUVI stock reached a trading volume of 117791376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUVI in the course of the last twelve months was 295.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

AUVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 300.61.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 95.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.60 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.33, while it was recorded at 8.00 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Applied UV Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.04 and a Gross Margin at +35.59. Applied UV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.03.

Return on Total Capital for AUVI is now 89.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 190.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.31. Additionally, AUVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of AUVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 25,991, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 11,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61000.0 in AUVI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $10000.0 in AUVI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied UV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ:AUVI] by around 39,762 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUVI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,762 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.