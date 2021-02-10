360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] Stock trading around $23.78 per share: What’s Next?

360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ: QFIN] closed the trading session at $23.78 on 02/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.04, while the highest price level was $24.30. The company report on November 20, 2020 that 360 DigiTech Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a data driven, technology empowered digital platform, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Operational Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 101.70 percent and weekly performance of 25.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 80.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 83.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 97.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, QFIN reached to a volume of 8624206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for 360 DigiTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 360 DigiTech Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for QFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06.

QFIN stock trade performance evaluation

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.16. With this latest performance, QFIN shares gained by 83.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.08 for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.87, while it was recorded at 20.62 for the last single week of trading, and 12.27 for the last 200 days.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.93 and a Gross Margin at +84.42. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.13.

Return on Total Capital for QFIN is now 47.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 42.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.50. Additionally, QFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] managed to generate an average of $191,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.360 DigiTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in 360 DigiTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in 360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ:QFIN] by around 15,248,576 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 11,660,899 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 27,951,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,861,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QFIN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,136,272 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 5,353,503 shares during the same period.