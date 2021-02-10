111 Inc. [YI] gain 161.87% so far this year. What now?

111 Inc. [NASDAQ: YI] traded at a high on 02/09/21, posting a 30.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.20. The company report on February 5, 2021 that 111, Inc. Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Jilin Baiyi Doctor Group to Create & Deliver New Models for Internet Medical Services.

On January 11, 2021, 111, Inc. (“111” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YI), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, and Jilin Baiyi Doctor Group Management Co., Ltd. (“Baiyi Doctor Group”), owner of the largest doctor group in China’s Jilin province, have entered into a strategic partnership where the companies will leverage the unique capabilities of 111’s digital platform to provide SMART-enabled healthcare services and doctor-patient management in Northeast China.

Following the Chinese government’s encouragement of doctors to offer multi-channel services, including virtual healthcare services, this strategic partnership between 111 and Baiyi Doctor Group will leverage technology to improve patient care, optimize the use of medical resources, and improve patient experience and outcomes through a holistic approach that “closes the loop” on needed medical services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2048612 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 111 Inc. stands at 14.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.15%.

The market cap for YI stock reached $1.33 billion, with 82.43 million shares outstanding and 46.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 325.53K shares, YI reached a trading volume of 2048612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 111 Inc. [YI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YI shares is $15.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 111 Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for YI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

How has YI stock performed recently?

111 Inc. [YI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.11. With this latest performance, YI shares gained by 162.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 168.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 240.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.54 for 111 Inc. [YI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.25, while it was recorded at 13.59 for the last single week of trading, and 7.10 for the last 200 days.

111 Inc. [YI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 111 Inc. [YI] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.39 and a Gross Margin at +4.18. 111 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.64.

Return on Total Capital for YI is now -44.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 111 Inc. [YI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.59. Additionally, YI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 111 Inc. [YI] managed to generate an average of -$37,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.51.111 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for 111 Inc. [YI]

Positions in 111 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in 111 Inc. [NASDAQ:YI] by around 138,155 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 318,658 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,516,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,972,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,725 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 203,950 shares during the same period.