Wolfe Research lifts Tellurian Inc. [TELL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ: TELL] closed the trading session at $3.33 on 02/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.18, while the highest price level was $3.39. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Tellurian Appoints Veteran CEO and Adds Industry Experts to Board of Directors.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NASDAQ: TELL) named ­­Octávio Simões as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Jonathan Gross and Jean Abiteboul as new independent Board members, adding significant strength to an already experienced team.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 160.16 percent and weekly performance of 8.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 261.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 139.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 245.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.49M shares, TELL reached to a volume of 12053562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $3.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TELL shares from 6 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

TELL stock trade performance evaluation

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.47. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 139.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 261.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.12 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 3.40 for the last single week of trading, and 1.26 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -506.91 and a Gross Margin at +4.37. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -527.44.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -44.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.42. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$862,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tellurian Inc. [TELL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tellurian Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tellurian Inc. go to 31.10%.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $138 million, or 12.00% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,621,539, which is approximately 22.524% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,490,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.61 million in TELL stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $7.97 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 24.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ:TELL] by around 8,497,130 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 6,990,448 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 25,891,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,379,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,978,666 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,601,579 shares during the same period.