why MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $201.09

MKS Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: MKSI] traded at a low on 02/08/21, posting a -8.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $149.24. The company report on February 8, 2021 that MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent.

Implied Value of Approximately $240 per Share, Transaction Value at $6 Billion.

Creates a global leader in photonics to accelerate customer solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1963169 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MKS Instruments Inc. stands at 4.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.42%.

The market cap for MKSI stock reached $8.48 billion, with 55.20 million shares outstanding and 54.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 325.90K shares, MKSI reached a trading volume of 1963169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MKSI shares is $201.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MKSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for MKS Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for MKS Instruments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $135, while Needham kept a Buy rating on MKSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MKS Instruments Inc. is set at 7.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for MKSI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has MKSI stock performed recently?

MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.18. With this latest performance, MKSI shares dropped by -8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.48, while it was recorded at 161.66 for the last single week of trading, and 124.89 for the last 200 days.

MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.09 and a Gross Margin at +42.67. MKS Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.03.

Return on Total Capital for MKSI is now 14.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.52. Additionally, MKSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.43.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.MKS Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MKS Instruments Inc. posted 1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MKSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MKS Instruments Inc. go to 14.01%.

Insider trade positions for MKS Instruments Inc. [MKSI]

There are presently around $7,674 million, or 98.04% of MKSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKSI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,155,288, which is approximately 2.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,997,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $745.88 million in MKSI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $711.13 million in MKSI stock with ownership of nearly 0.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MKS Instruments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in MKS Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ:MKSI] by around 3,481,139 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 4,034,128 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 43,902,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,418,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKSI stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 724,674 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 813,501 shares during the same period.