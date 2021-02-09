why Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $96.70

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] slipped around -0.76 points on Monday, while shares priced at $75.04 at the close of the session, down -1.00%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results.

Fourth-Quarter 2020 Worldwide Sales Were $12.5 Billion, an Increase of 5%.

Fourth-Quarter 2020 GAAP Loss per Share Was $0.83, Reflecting Charges Related to Acquisitions and Intangible Asset Impairments; Fourth-Quarter Non-GAAP EPS Was $1.32.

Merck & Co. Inc. stock is now -8.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRK Stock saw the intraday high of $76.19 and lowest of $74.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.80, which means current price is +0.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.31M shares, MRK reached a trading volume of 15922859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $96.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $91 to $105, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on MRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 55.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has MRK stock performed recently?

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, MRK shares dropped by -10.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.29 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.66, while it was recorded at 76.39 for the last single week of trading, and 80.39 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.92 and a Gross Margin at +73.76. Merck & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.72.

Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Merck & Co. Inc. posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 8.18%.

Insider trade positions for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

There are presently around $138,726 million, or 76.40% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 209,865,924, which is approximately -1.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 195,017,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.63 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.78 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly -1.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merck & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,339 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 87,025,130 shares. Additionally, 1,070 investors decreased positions by around 97,200,800 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 1,664,472,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,848,698,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,626,232 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 6,402,238 shares during the same period.