why Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc. [NYSE: CMCM] slipped around -0.31 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.22 at the close of the session, down -8.78%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Cheetah Mobile Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) (“Cheetah Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile internet company with global market coverage, announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Management Commentary.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. stock is now 78.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMCM Stock saw the intraday high of $3.395 and lowest of $3.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.00, which means current price is +79.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 983.89K shares, CMCM reached a trading volume of 4096680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCM shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCM stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Cheetah Mobile Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheetah Mobile Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

How has CMCM stock performed recently?

Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.03. With this latest performance, CMCM shares gained by 71.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.02 for Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 2.19 for the last 200 days.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.37 and a Gross Margin at +65.38. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.59.

Return on Total Capital for CMCM is now -10.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.65. Additionally, CMCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] managed to generate an average of -$22,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cheetah Mobile Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheetah Mobile Inc. go to -5.39%.

Insider trade positions for Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM]

There are presently around $19 million, or 15.50% of CMCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCM stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 916,554, which is approximately -6.869% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 879,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 million in CMCM stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $2.83 million in CMCM stock with ownership of nearly -27.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheetah Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. [NYSE:CMCM] by around 1,031,255 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,707,639 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,097,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,836,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 707,534 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 603,697 shares during the same period.