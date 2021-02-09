why Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.33

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] price plunged by -29.37 percent to reach at -$18.63. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim Analysis of Open-label Study.

– Patients’ Cognition Improved 1.6 Points on ADAS-Cog11 — Patients’ Behavior Improved 1.3 Points on NPI -.

– Improvements Maintained at 6 Months -.

A sum of 21721743 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.59M shares. Cassava Sciences Inc. shares reached a high of $64.83 and dropped to a low of $44.2517 until finishing in the latest session at $44.80.

The one-year SAVA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -131.76. The average equity rating for SAVA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 11.92 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

SAVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 126.03. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 447.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1413.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 443.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.82 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.10, while it was recorded at 54.92 for the last single week of trading, and 7.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cassava Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -46.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.41. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$514,556 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.50 and a Current Ratio set at 21.50.

SAVA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 69.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVA.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $343 million, or 27.00% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,970,769, which is approximately 36.357% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,273,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.05 million in SAVA stocks shares; and BLEICHROEDER LP, currently with $30.67 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly -34.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 2,330,441 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 892,468 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,439,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,662,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,229,279 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 111,004 shares during the same period.