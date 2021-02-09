Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] moved up 40.58: Why It’s Important

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: WPRT] traded at a high on 02/08/21, posting a 40.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.16. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Westport Fuel Systems to Cooperate with Truck and Bus Manufacturer Scania on a Direct Injected Hydrogen Engine Research Project.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“Westport Fuel Systems”) (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) announced it has agreed to commence a research project with Scania to apply its HPDI 2.0TM fuel system with hydrogen to the latest Scania commercial vehicle engine. Preliminary test results are expected in the second half of 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22782182 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stands at 7.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.73%.

The market cap for WPRT stock reached $1.67 billion, with 137.04 million shares outstanding and 116.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, WPRT reached a trading volume of 22782182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPRT shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on WPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.61.

How has WPRT stock performed recently?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.79. With this latest performance, WPRT shares gained by 121.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 628.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 384.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.02 for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.96, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +19.81. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.06.

Return on Total Capital for WPRT is now -13.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.74. Additionally, WPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] managed to generate an average of $193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.

Earnings analysis for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]

There are presently around $290 million, or 18.47% of WPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPRT stocks are: PEMBROKE MANAGEMENT, LTD with ownership of 5,638,040, which is approximately 17.557% of the company’s market cap and around 14.69% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 5,384,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.48 million in WPRT stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $37.48 million in WPRT stock with ownership of nearly 208.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:WPRT] by around 5,610,116 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 6,072,246 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 12,201,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,883,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPRT stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,234,805 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,798,767 shares during the same period.