Wedbush slashes price target on Express Inc. [EXPR] – find out why.

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] price plunged by -4.14 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Express, Inc. Regains Compliance With NYSE Listing Standards.

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) announced that on February 1, 2021, it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company had regained compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005290/en/.

A sum of 10897973 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.25M shares. Express Inc. shares reached a high of $3.11 and dropped to a low of $2.90 until finishing in the latest session at $3.01.

The one-year EXPR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -111.97. The average equity rating for EXPR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $1.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

EXPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Express Inc. [EXPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.80. With this latest performance, EXPR shares gained by 195.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.88, while it was recorded at 3.27 for the last single week of trading, and 1.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Express Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.68 and a Gross Margin at +27.27. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.14.

Return on Total Capital for EXPR is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Express Inc. [EXPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 276.51. Additionally, EXPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Express Inc. [EXPR] managed to generate an average of -$11,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 143.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

EXPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Express Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPR.

Express Inc. [EXPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $130 million, or 65.20% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,057,100, which is approximately 0.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,579,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.79 million in EXPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.61 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly -8.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 3,786,930 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 23,492,432 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 15,978,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,257,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,109,083 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 9,456,267 shares during the same period.