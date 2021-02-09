Wall Street Analyst Upgrade VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] slipped around -0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.89 at the close of the session, down -6.90%. The company report on January 6, 2021 that VistaGen Therapeutics Regains Full Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced that it received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) on January 5, 2021 that VistaGen has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the Bid Price Rule) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. VistaGen is now in full compliance with all applicable listing standards, and Nasdaq considers the matter closed.

Nasdaq previously notified VistaGen on January 31, 2020, that it was not in compliance with the Bid Price Rule because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days. In order to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule, VistaGen was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on January 4, 2021.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -2.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTGN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.0086 and lowest of $1.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.94, which means current price is +2.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 4500000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2018, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $22, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on VTGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 872.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.68. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -16.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 157.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.82 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6208, while it was recorded at 2.0580 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8777 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -725.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -819.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,087.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -210.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$2,308,222 per employee.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTGN.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $8 million, or 15.20% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,945,067, which is approximately 66.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GRANITE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 970,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 million in VTGN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.48 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 2,128,318 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 165,306 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,077,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,371,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,184,954 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 72,961 shares during the same period.