Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Veru Inc. [VERU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] price surged by 27.77 percent to reach at $3.02. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Veru Reports Positive Phase 2 Clinical Results of VERU-111 in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients at High Risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

– Potential for two-pronged action against COVID-19 as an antiviral and anti-inflammatory agent supported by Phase 2 clinical study results –.

– Primary efficacy endpoint in hospitalized patients shows VERU-111 treatment had statistically significant 81% relative reduction in death or respiratory failure at Day 29 –– Statistically significant 82% relative reduction in patient mortality versus placebo–.

A sum of 19400388 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.79M shares. Veru Inc. shares reached a high of $15.70 and dropped to a low of $12.00 until finishing in the latest session at $13.92.

The one-year VERU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.62. The average equity rating for VERU stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Veru Inc. [VERU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

VERU Stock Performance Analysis:

Veru Inc. [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.40. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 43.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 354.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 229.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.60 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veru Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.54. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.55.

Return on Total Capital for VERU is now -1.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veru Inc. [VERU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.04. Additionally, VERU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veru Inc. [VERU] managed to generate an average of -$55,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

VERU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veru Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERU.

Veru Inc. [VERU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $234 million, or 22.70% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,065,740, which is approximately 20.791% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,764,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.4 million in VERU stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $22.97 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 2,585,116 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,679,121 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 11,534,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,798,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 197,625 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 729,285 shares during the same period.