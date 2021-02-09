Wall Street Analyst Initiated CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]. What else is Wall St. saying

CuriosityStream Inc. [NASDAQ: CURI] traded at a low on 02/08/21, posting a -5.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.93. The company report on February 9, 2021 that CuriosityStream Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option and Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) (“CuriosityStream”), a global factual entertainment company, announced that the underwriters of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), have exercised in full their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 975,000 shares at the public offering price of $13.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. CuriosityStream also announced that it has closed its public offering of 7,475,000 shares of Common Stock, which included the sale of the shares pursuant to the over-allotment option. Gross proceeds to CuriosityStream from the offering are expected to be approximately $100.9 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses.

BofA Securities acted as sole book-running manager for the offering and as representative of the underwriters. Needham & Company acted as senior co-manager for the offering, and D.A. Davidson & Co., Roth Capital Partners, Barrington Research and The Benchmark Company acted as co-managers for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1676070 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CuriosityStream Inc. stands at 13.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.47%.

The market cap for CURI stock reached $642.97 million, with 40.31 million shares outstanding and 6.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 781.01K shares, CURI reached a trading volume of 1676070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURI shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for CuriosityStream Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for CuriosityStream Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on CURI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CuriosityStream Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has CURI stock performed recently?

CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, CURI shares gained by 9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.27% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.20, while it was recorded at 17.24 for the last single week of trading, and 10.95 for the last 200 days.

CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CuriosityStream Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]

There are presently around $212 million, or 33.20% of CURI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CURI stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,889,850, which is approximately 76.787% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BASSO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 945,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.96 million in CURI stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $16.52 million in CURI stock with ownership of nearly 13.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

27 institutional holders increased their position in CuriosityStream Inc. [NASDAQ:CURI] by around 5,692,392 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,970,456 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,164,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,827,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CURI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,020,264 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 4,648,181 shares during the same period.