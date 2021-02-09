Wall Street Analyst Downgrade GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. What else is Wall St. saying

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] closed the trading session at $8.39 on 02/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.20, while the highest price level was $9.58. The company report on February 5, 2021 that GoPro Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Subscribers Grow 145% Year-over-Year to 761,000.

Cash Flow from Operations of $108 Million in Q4 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.27 percent and weekly performance of -6.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.78M shares, GPRO reached to a volume of 27114414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $7.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. On February 05, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 7 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

GPRO stock trade performance evaluation

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, GPRO shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.46 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.66, while it was recorded at 10.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.90 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.63 and a Gross Margin at +35.92. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.49.

Return on Total Capital for GPRO is now -1.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.40. Additionally, GPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoPro Inc. [GPRO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GoPro Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $664 million, or 69.60% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 11,656,438, which is approximately -1.992% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,378,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.41 million in GPRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $71.84 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly -1.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoPro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 13,043,240 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 5,685,400 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 60,494,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,223,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,662,186 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 818,686 shares during the same period.